Death toll at 4 following celebrations in Mexico City after country’s World Cup victory 3 dead from asphyxiation, 1 from cardiorespiratory arrest, according to officials

The Mexico City Public Health Secretariat reported Wednesday that four people have died during celebrations following the Mexican national team's World Cup victory.

Health authorities said that of the victims, three died from asphyxiation: two women, ages 19 and 48, and a 44-year-old man. Authorities reported Wednesday the death of a 30-year-old man who had been transferred to a hospital earlier in the day after suffering an epileptic seizure and gastrointestinal bleeding. He died from cardiorespiratory arrest.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada expressed her condolences to the victims' families and promised full support from her administration in the investigation.

“On behalf of the Mexico City government and on my own behalf, we express our deepest sorrow over the deaths of the people who lost their lives yesterday during the celebrations at the Angel of Independence,” Brugada said at a news conference. “To their families and loved ones, we extend our most sincere condolences, our solidarity and our commitment to accompany them during these difficult moments. They are not alone; the city will stand by them and provide all the human and institutional support they may require.”

The government reported that up to 1.4 million people took to the streets late Tuesday after the match that saw Mexico shut out Ecuador 2 - 0, with the vast majority of fans gathered around the Angel of Independence -- a historic landmark on one of the city's main avenues connecting it to the historic center.

Authorities also reported that 1,615 people received medical attention, in addition to dozens who were hospitalized.

The death of a 44-year-old man was reported dead Tuesday in the northwestern state of Baja California. He was allegedly killed by fans after his vehicle struck a supporter while a group of fans was shaking his truck.