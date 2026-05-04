Authorities say they responded to reports of gunfire, found victims with gunshot wounds inside vehicle, with their conditions unknown

At least 10 injured in mass shooting near Lake Arcadia in US state of Oklahoma Authorities say they responded to reports of gunfire, found victims with gunshot wounds inside vehicle, with their conditions unknown

At least 10 people were injured late Sunday in a shooting near Lake Arcadia in the US state of Oklahoma, local police said.

The Edmond Police Department told reporters that at least 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals in "various conditions.” Authorities said it remained unclear as of 0400GMT whether there were any fatalities.

Police said the shooting occurred around 0100GMT and involved "a large group of young people having a party" near Lake Arcadia.

Officials added that the number of injured could rise, as some victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles rather than ambulances.

An investigation is ongoing, with state highway patrol, city police and other agencies responding to the scene. No arrests have been made so far, and police said there is no threat to the public.

Earlier, News 9 reported that police responded to reports of gunfire and found four gunshot wound victims inside a vehicle near East 15th Street and Timberlake Avenue.