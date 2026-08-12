More than 120 people, including 12 children, may have been aboard vessel when it overturned on Lake Kariba, police say

Zimbabwe ferry accident death toll rises to 44, president declares state of disaster More than 120 people, including 12 children, may have been aboard vessel when it overturned on Lake Kariba, police say

The death toll from a ferry accident in Zimbabwe rose to 44 on Wednesday as President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the incident a state of disaster.

The vessel sank on Lake Kariba on Tuesday after it was hit by a strong wave and overturned, according to police.

The boat was built to carry 90 passengers, but more than 120 people may have been aboard as it crossed the lake bordering Zambia, police said in a statement.

The passengers included 12 children, according to the statement.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that the death toll in the Kariba boat accident is now 44,” it added.

As search and rescue operations intensified, 77 people have so far been rescued from the boat, which provides transport between Kariba town, which borders neighboring Zambia, and several islands and fishing camps.