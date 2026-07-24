Agency says women and girls have no safe time to collect water, calls for immediate ceasefire

UN Women warns women in Sudan's El Obeid face drone attacks by day, sexual violence by night Agency says women and girls have no safe time to collect water, calls for immediate ceasefire

UN Women on Friday warned of an emerging pattern of violence against women and girls in Sudan's El Obeid, saying they face drone attacks during the day and sexual violence at night, leaving them with "no safe window" to collect water.

In a statement, the agency said women and girls have been forced to wait until after dark to collect water because drone strikes have targeted water sources and distribution points during daylight hours.

"Under the perception that darkness offers protection from aerial attacks, these women and girls have been harassed, raped, and subjected to other forms of sexual violence," it said.

UN Women warned that cholera is spreading as the rainy season approaches, with the World Health Organization reporting 1,330 cases in early July, while malnutrition and limited access to healthcare are increasing the risk of severe illness and death.

The agency said the number of women and girls requiring gender-based violence services has quadrupled since the conflict began, reaching an estimated 12.7 million this year.

It also warned that aid cuts have forced many women-led organizations to reduce or suspend services, renewing its call for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and accountability for violations.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been accused by the Sudanese government and international human rights organizations of widespread abuses, including sexual violence and attacks on civilians.