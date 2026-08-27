Families fled around 10 villages in Abu Kershola, South Kordofan, and took shelter in open areas, according to migration agency

UN says floods displace 168 families, damage 271 homes in southern Sudan Families fled around 10 villages in Abu Kershola, South Kordofan, and took shelter in open areas, according to migration agency

Heavy rains and floods displaced 168 families and destroyed or damaged 271 homes in Abu Kershola locality in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the IOM said the rains and floods forced families to flee around 10 villages in the locality.

Its field teams reported that 138 homes were completely destroyed, while 133 others were partially damaged.

The displaced families took shelter in temporary sites in open areas within the same locality, the UN migration agency said.

Sudan usually experiences heavy rains during the autumn season from June to October, causing floods in several parts of the country.

The impact of the rains and floods comes as Sudan continues to suffer from a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, limiting the country’s ability to respond to such disasters.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced around 13 million and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.