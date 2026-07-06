UN rights council orders investigation into abuses against civilians in Sudan's El-Obeid UN Human Rights Council tasks fact-finding mission with conducting urgent investigation into violations in El Obeid

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Monday calling for an urgent investigation into violations and abuses committed against civilians in the city of El-Obeid in southern Sudan.

Submitted by the UK and backed by Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway, the resolution was adopted by consensus, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The UN council tasked an independent fact-finding mission for Sudan to conduct an urgent investigation into violations of international humanitarian law and crimes committed in El-Obeid, the capital of North Darfur state.

The resolution came a day after the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), led by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, called El-Obeid a “legitimate military target” despite international warnings of the impact of the ongoing attacks on civilians in the city.

Sudan's Permanent Representative to the UN council, Hassan Hamid, said his country welcomes “the positive aspects of the resolution.”

Hamid expressed Sudan's "categorical rejection of all paragraphs related to the mandate of the fact-finding mission," recalling Sudan's position on the resolution that established the mission, which equated the country's national army with the RSF.

“Sudan should not be bound by any obligations under these paragraphs,” he said.

Khartoum had previously announced its rejection of the resolution establishing the mission, which was adopted by the council in October 2023 and extended several times to document human rights violations committed in the country.

Sudan "did not obstruct the adoption of the resolution by consensus, as it included acceptable clauses, such as those condemning the crimes of the terrorist militia (RSF) in the strongest terms, and those affirming the council's condemnation and rejection of any authority or governing structures in areas where the militia is deployed," Hamid said.

"The clauses rejecting and condemning foreign intervention are positive," he said, but added that some clauses “resorted to generalizations and vague language, failing to call things by their name.”

There was no immediate reaction from the RSF on the resolution.

UN officials have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe and human rights abuses in El-Obeid as the RSF continued its attacks on the city.

For the past month, El-Obeid has been subjected to RSF drone attacks targeting the main power station, fuel depots, and other civilian sites, causing hundreds of casualties.

On Sunday, the International Organization for Migration warned that El-Obeid could face the same fate as El-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur, where mass abuses were reported following the RSF takeover of the city in 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.