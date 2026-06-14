Window to prevent famine in Somalia is short, says UN Relief Chief

UN releases $10M in emergency funding for Somalia amid hunger crisis Window to prevent famine in Somalia is short, says UN Relief Chief

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Sunday he released $10 million from its emergency fund to Somalia to prevent famine in the country.

Currently, 6 million people including 1.9 million in emergency conditions face severe hunger in the Horn of Africa country.

“The window to prevent famine in Somalia is short,” said Fletcher.

The funding aimed at providing lifesaving food, nutrition, health, and water assistance to 640,000 people in Somalia.

“The situation has deteriorated due to increased food insecurity, widespread malnutrition, and reduced access to basic services,” he said in a separate statement.

The UN said a plausible risk of famine has been identified in Bay and Bakool regions of South West state particularly in agropastoral areas.

It added that over 500,000 people have been displaced since the start of 2026.

Somalia is experiencing a severe drought following successive failed or below-average rainy seasons, compounded by conflict, displacement, disease outbreaks, and rising commodity prices, according to UN.