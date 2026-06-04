Guterres calls for restraint and urges all parties to avoid actions that could fuel further violence

UN chief alarmed by reports of violence in Somalia's capital Guterres calls for restraint and urges all parties to avoid actions that could fuel further violence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on all parties in Somalia to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could fuel further violence following reports of unrest in the capital, Mogadishu.

"The Secretary General is alarmed about the reports of violence in Mogadishu," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric said Guterres underscored “the urgent need for all stakeholders to resume talks to identify a way forward to avoid reversing the progress seen in Somalia to date, as well as ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

"The Secretary General calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint, refrain from any actions that could incite further violence, and resolve political differences through dialogue," the statement added.

The statement also cited a warning from the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), which said the mission and international partners had repeatedly warned of the risks of a renewed political crisis.

UNTMIS said those warnings had not been heeded.

"The UN Mission urges all Somali leaders to prioritise the national interest and resume the talks that ended on 15 May. Somalia's international partners stand ready to facilitate such a dialogue," it said.