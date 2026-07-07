Military said it intercepted Chinese-made FH-95 drone in North Kordofan, marking 3rd aircraft of same type downed in past 2 weeks

Sudanese army says it shot down FH-95 drone in North Kordofan Military said it intercepted Chinese-made FH-95 drone in North Kordofan, marking 3rd aircraft of same type downed in past 2 weeks

The Sudanese army said Tuesday that it shot down a Chinese-made FH-95 strategic drone in North Kordofan, the third aircraft of the same model the military says it had downed in the past two weeks.

The FH-95 is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance and electronic warfare missions and is capable of remaining airborne for more than 12 hours.

The army said in a statement that its air defenses intercepted the drone around midday north of the Al-Andaraba area along the Export Road linking the cities of Bara and Omdurman, west of the capital, Khartoum.

The military did not identify who launched the drone.

The incident comes amid intensified fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan, where international organizations have warned of possible atrocities against civilians as the RSF builds up forces around El-Obeid, the state capital and a major humanitarian hub.

Throughout the conflict, Sudanese authorities and international rights organizations have accused the RSF of using drones to target civilian infrastructure, causing civilian casualties. The RSF has generally not commented on the accusations and has said it is working “to protect civilians.”

On May 12, the UN warned of escalating drone attacks across the Kordofan region, saying the strikes killed at least 880 civilians between January and April 2026.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.