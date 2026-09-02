Yasir Al-Atta says troops to move toward Darfur to protect civilians, as fighting with Rapid Support Forces continues on several fronts

Sudanese army chief says forces to advance ‘without stopping’ amid conflict with RSF Yasir Al-Atta says troops to move toward Darfur to protect civilians, as fighting with Rapid Support Forces continues on several fronts

Sudanese army Chief of Staff Gen. Yasir Al-Atta said Tuesday that army forces will advance “without stopping” in the next phase of the war, pledging to move toward the western Darfur region.

Al-Atta made the remarks while inspecting troops from the 14th Brigade, special forces, the Operations Authority and the “Western Forces,” according to a statement by the army.

“The movement in the next phase will be without stopping for all forces, whether those stationed or on the front lines,” Al-Atta told troops. “We are fighting to protect civilians, not out of revenge, because we are a professional national army, not the Rapid Support Forces militia.”

Al-Atta accused the Rapid Support Forces of carrying out “systematic killings” in cities and areas. including El Geneina, El Fasher and Blue Nile state “on an ethnic basis,” as well as recruiting children.

The army statement did not specify where Al-Atta inspected the troops and the Rapid Support Forces did not comment on his allegations.

Pledge to move into Darfur

Al-Atta pledged to head toward Darfur. “We assure our people in Darfur that we are coming to protect them from the violations of the rebel militia and provide security and stability, as enjoyed by the other states that have been cleared of the rebellion,” he said.

His remarks came as several fronts in Sudan continue to witness fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, including the three states of the Kordofan region -- North, West and South Kordofan -- where clashes have been ongoing since Oct. 25.

Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and displacing about 13 million people, according to UN and international estimates.