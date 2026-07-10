Sudan ties acceptance of US peace roadmap to RSF withdrawal from all cities Government document proposes 90-day humanitarian truce, UN-monitored RSF pullout before indirect ceasefire talks, 2 senior Sudanese officials tell Anadolu

The Sudanese government has tied its acceptance of a proposed US roadmap to end the country's war to the complete withdrawal and disarmament of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from all cities under its control, according to two senior Sudanese officials.

The officials, speaking to Anadolu on condition of anonymity on Friday, said the government's response was submitted in a document titled Restoring Peace in Sudan.

According to the officials, the document outlines security arrangements requiring the RSF to withdraw from all cities under its control, disarm, demobilize its fighters, and reintegrate eligible personnel into the Sudanese Armed Forces under UN supervision after a permanent ceasefire takes effect.

They said the US proposal calls for a 90-day humanitarian truce, followed by security arrangements leading to a permanent ceasefire.

The Sudanese response proposes that the 90-day humanitarian truce begin nationwide simultaneously with the RSF's withdrawal from all cities under its control.

According to the document, the truce is intended to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, protect civilians, and create conditions for the resumption of indirect ceasefire negotiations between the warring parties.