Sudan recalls envoy to Ethiopia, alleges role in drone strike on Khartoum airport Khartoum accuses Ethiopia, UAE of involvement, cites 'conclusive evidence'

Sudan on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations and accused both Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates of involvement in a drone attack targeting Khartoum airport.

Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem said during a press conference in Khartoum that Sudan had “recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations over the Emirati-Ethiopian drone aggression targeting Khartoum airport.”

“Khartoum airport is a civilian facility, and targeting it is prohibited under international law,” he said.

Salem said there was “conclusive evidence” that the attack was launched from Ethiopian territory, adding that Ethiopia “should be a sister country.”

He added that messages had been sent to both Ethiopia and the UAE regarding the incident, without providing details.

The Sudanese government also announced it holds both countries responsible for the attack and affirmed its right to respond.

No immediate comment was available from Ethiopia or the UAE. The latter has previously denied involvement in Sudan’s conflict, saying it supports the country’s stability.

On Monday, Sudanese air defenses intercepted drones targeting multiple sites in Khartoum, according to eyewitnesses, who reported smoke rising near the airport in the eastern part of the capital.

Authorities later said airport operations resumed hours after the attack without reported losses, following security measures.

In May 2025, Sudan cut diplomatic ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying advanced weapons to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023.

Salem also warned that the issue of mercenaries participating in the war “concerns the global conscience and requires clear international action.”

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disputes regarding integration into the military, a war that has killed tens of thousands, displaced around 13 million people, and pushed parts of the country toward famine, in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.



*Writing by Lina Altawell