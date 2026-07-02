Accusations came after armed clashes in Kauda between Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and members of Otoro tribe

Sudan blames RSF-allied group for civilian killings in South Kordofan Accusations came after armed clashes in Kauda between Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and members of Otoro tribe

Sudan’s government on Thursday blamed an armed group allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the killing and injury of civilians in Kauda, South Kordofan, calling on the international community to document the violations and hold those responsible accountable.

The accusation came after recent armed clashes in Kauda between the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and members of the Otoro tribe.

The violence reportedly erupted after border demarcation disputes between the Shawaya and Otoro tribes escalated into deadly confrontations.

Kauda has served as the military and administrative stronghold of SPLM-N since the group launched its rebellion against the Sudanese government in 2011.

In a statement, the Sudanese government held the SPLM-N “fully responsible for the massacres and violations targeting members of the Otoro community.”

“The crimes and atrocities committed in Kauda in South Kordofan represent a clear violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms,” it said.

It called on the international community and humanitarian and rights organizations to condemn these “crimes” and document the reported abuses to ensure accountability and justice.​​​​​​​

On May 13, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that more than 61 people, including nine children and five women, were killed in clashes between the SPLM-N and the Otoro group.

The network said the violence included “extrajudicial killings, slaughter, the burning of homes and shops, and widespread looting of property by forces affiliated with SPLM-N.”

Last month, the SPLM-N said that it had launched an independent investigation into the violence in Hiban district, blaming what it described as a “rebel” faction from the Otoro tribe for abuses against civilians.

The movement also accused the same tribe of attacking a Catholic church in Kauda, killing a priest and two church guards.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.