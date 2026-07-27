Joint Force says Sudanese army and allied units also seized 54 combat vehicles during operations in strategic state

Sudan army-allied force claims 62 RSF combat vehicles destroyed in North Kordofan Joint Force says Sudanese army and allied units also seized 54 combat vehicles during operations in strategic state

A force allied with the Sudanese army on Sunday claimed that government troops and supporting units destroyed 62 Rapid Support Forces (RSF) combat vehicles and seized 54 others during military operations in North Kordofan state.

In a statement carried by the state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements said the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Joint Force and allied units achieved a new battlefield victory across operational axes in North Kordofan.

The Joint Force said the operations inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses on the RSF, including the seizure of 54 combat vehicles in good condition and the destruction of more than 62 others.

It also said that large numbers of RSF fighters were killed, while others fled the battlefield, leaving behind military equipment.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the claims by the Sudanese army and the Joint Force.

Before dawn on Sunday, the Sudanese army also claimed it captured the towns of Bara, Jabra al-Sheikh and Umm Sayala in North Kordofan after fighting with the RSF.

Bara is strategically important because it lies on the national highway linking the Kordofan and Darfur regions with the capital, Khartoum, through Omdurman. The town had been under RSF control since October 2025.

North, West and South Kordofan states have witnessed sustained fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF since October 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million others, according to UN and international estimates.