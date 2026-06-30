SADC emphasize reforms must lead to democratically elected government, reflecting will of Malagasy people

Southern African bloc urge Madagascar government to remain committed to constitutional rule, democratic governance SADC emphasize reforms must lead to democratically elected government, reflecting will of Malagasy people

Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) urged the government in Madagascar to remain committed Monday to clear, time-bound and transparent reforms to protect constitutional rule and democratic governance.

It came as the Indian Ocean island nation remains in a fragile political situation after former President Andry Rajoelina was ousted in October after youth-led protests about water and electricity turned fierce.

He was succeeded by Michael Randrianirina, an army colonel who has on two occasions announced he survived assassination attempts.

A communique after a virtual summit of SADC heads of state and government said the regional bloc urged reforms that would ultimately restore constitutional order and lead to a democratically elected government without delaying the will of the Malagasy people.

“The summit emphasized the need for inclusive dialogue, reconciliation and national consultations during the transition and called for the release of political prisoners, an end to arbitrary arrests of opposition leaders and Generation-Z members and the return of political exiles to the country," it said.

Chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the summit expanded the mandate of the bloc's panel of elders to Madagascar, comprising leaders including former Malawian President Joyce Banda, to include reconciliation, electoral reform and preparations for the referendum and general elections.

It also expressed concern about the Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and reaffirmed solidarity with the Congolese people.