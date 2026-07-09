Sergey Lavrov has already visited Ethiopia, Niger as part of regional tour which began earlier this week

Russian foreign minister arrives in Mozambique as part of tour of African countries Sergey Lavrov has already visited Ethiopia, Niger as part of regional tour which began earlier this week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov early Thursday arrived on a visit to Mozambique as part of a tour of several African countries which began earlier this week.

Lavrov arrived in Maputo, capital of the East African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced, giving no further details of the schedule of his visit or duration of his stay.

Lavrov’s visit to Mozambique followed the start of his tour with a visit to Ethiopia, where he arrived late Monday.

During the visit, Lavrov met his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timothewos and on Tuesday was received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He also held consultations with Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chair of the African Union Commission.

Lavrov then visited Niger on Wednesday, where he took part in the second ministerial consultations between Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States, which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.