Sudan Doctors Network says five women from same family among victims, accuses RSF of deliberately targeting civilian vehicle

RSF drone strike kills 10 civilians heading to wedding in central Sudan: Doctors Sudan Doctors Network says five women from same family among victims, accuses RSF of deliberately targeting civilian vehicle

A drone strike by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed 10 civilians, including five women from the same family, in central Sudan as they traveled to a wedding, a Sudanese doctors' network said Wednesday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that the victims were traveling along Assadirat Road, west of Omdurman, when an RSF drone struck their civilian vehicle, setting it ablaze and killing everyone on board.

The network described the attack as a "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian law, saying that the strike was deliberately carried out using a guided drone and reflected the "systematic targeting of civilians" in the region.

It called on the UN and other international organizations to pressure the RSF leadership over the deliberate targeting of civilians in violation of international law and humanitarian norms.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the incident.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing nearly 13 million others.