Efforts underway to rescue remaining abductees and bring perpetrators to justice, says military

Nigerian army rescues 10 kidnapped students, as 2 soldiers killed in clashes with Boko Haram terrorists Efforts underway to rescue remaining abductees and bring perpetrators to justice, says military

Two security personnel were killed in clashes with Boko Haram terrorists during a Nigerian security forces operation that successfully rescued 10 students kidnapped following a terrorist attack on a secondary school in northeastern Borno State on Monday morning.

Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining abductees and bring the perpetrators to justice, said a statement by the military on Monday evening.

A soldier and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed during a fierce firefight with the fleeing terrorists after security forces pursued the terrorists who had kidnapped students sitting for their National Examinations Council (NECO) exams in the Lassa community, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of the state, the statement said.

The military did not say whether any of the terrorists were killed during the operation.

Earlier on Monday morning, several students were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists when they were taking their exams in northeastern Borno State on Monday.

The Boko Haram terrorists arrived at Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, dressed in fake military fatigues and forest guard uniforms to give the impression that they were legitimate security personnel, police and locals told Anadolu.

They opened fire, killing one teacher and injuring several people before kidnapping an unknown number of students.

Immediately after receiving reports of the incident, the Theatre Command deployed troops and scrambled both strike and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) to support a coordinated search-and-rescue mission, according to the acting OPHK Military Information Officer, Captain Mohammed Goni.

“The troops, with support from air platforms providing aerial guidance, made contact with the terrorists around Daggu. Following a firefight, the operation has so far resulted in the successful rescue of 10 victims, who were unharmed and are currently receiving the necessary care and support,” he said.

“Regrettably, during the intense firefight, one gallant soldier of Operation Hadin Kai and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force made the supreme sacrifice in the course of defending innocent civilians,” Goni added.

The latest abduction occurred amid persistent insecurity in Nigeria’s northeast despite years of military operations against Boko Haram and its splinter faction, ISWAP.

Terrorist groups have repeatedly targeted schools in the northern region, resulting in mass kidnappings such as the infamous 2014 abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State.

Monday's attack comes weeks after terrorists abducted more than 40 pupils and teachers from three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of southwestern Oyo State.