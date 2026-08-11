Agency reports 1 new infection among healthcare workers during Week 30

Nigeria records 1,000 Lassa fever cases, 237 deaths in 2026 Agency reports 1 new infection among healthcare workers during Week 30

Nigeria has recorded 1,000 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 237 deaths since the beginning of 2026, the country’s disease control agency said Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said 53 healthcare workers were among those infected with the viral disease, highlighting the risks faced by frontline health workers responding to the outbreak.

The agency released its situation reports for epidemiological weeks 29 and 30, covering July 13-19 and July 20-26, respectively.

According to the Week 30 report, Nigeria recorded 17 new confirmed cases and six deaths during the week, bringing the cumulative figures to 1,000 cases and 237 deaths.

The case fatality rate increased slightly from 23.5% in Week 29 to 23.7% in Week 30.

The NCDC said 23 states have now reported at least one confirmed case across 116 local government areas.

Five states -- Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue -- accounted for 86% of all confirmed cases.

Ondo recorded the highest proportion at 32%, followed by Bauchi with 25%, Taraba with 13%, Edo with 10% and Benue with 6%.

Health workers affected

The NCDC reported one new infection among healthcare workers during Week 30, bringing the total number of infected health workers in 2026 to 53.

The agency said infections among healthcare workers remain one of the challenges in controlling the outbreak.

It said it had developed a 30-day Healthcare Worker Protection Plan to reduce infections among frontline health workers in high-burden states, with support from the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The measures include training frontline health workers, strengthening infection prevention and control programs, pre-positioning personal protective equipment and providing technical support to investigate and mitigate healthcare worker infections.

The NCDC identified late presentation of patients as one of the factors contributing to the high case fatality rate.

It also cited poor health-seeking behavior associated with the high cost of Lassa fever treatment and clinical management, as well as poor environmental sanitation and limited awareness in high-burden communities.

The agency urged communities to maintain year-round awareness of Lassa fever prevention and called on healthcare workers to maintain a high level of suspicion for the disease, ensure timely referral and treatment, and adhere to standard infection prevention and control procedures.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or feces of infected rodents. Human-to-human transmission can also occur through contact with bodily fluids.

Symptoms typically begin with fever, weakness and headache but can progress to severe complications, including bleeding, respiratory distress and organ failure if treatment is delayed.