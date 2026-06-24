More than 700 nationals repatriated as authorities monitor developments for possible rapid response, government says

Mozambique completes repatriation of 7 'xenophobic' attack victims from South Africa More than 700 nationals repatriated as authorities monitor developments for possible rapid response, government says

Mozambique has completed the repatriation of seven nationals killed in a wave of anti-immigrant attacks in South Africa, authorities said.

A total of 738 Mozambican citizens have also been repatriated from South Africa following the attacks in Mossel Bay, a harbor city in Western Cape province.

“The deceased victims, all from Gaza province, came from Majaquaze, Chokwe, Chigubo and Limpopo districts. The process of returning their remains to Mozambican territory has been completed,” Salim Vala, spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, said Wednesday.

Briefing the press on the outcome of Tuesday's Council of Ministers (cabinet) meeting, Vala said the 738 repatriated citizens included 573 men and 165 women.

He added that hundreds of Mozambicans continued to face security threats in Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

Vala said a government mission sent to South Africa assisted with reception and repatriation operations while gathering concerns and expectations from Mozambican nationals residing in the country.

“Among the priorities defined by the government is locating the affected citizens, ensuring their safety, transporting them to Mozambique, providing food and other essential goods and drawing up an assistance and reintegration plan,” Vala said.