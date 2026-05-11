Search continues for second American soldier who disappeared last week

Morocco recovers body of missing US soldier during African Lion exercises Search continues for second American soldier who disappeared last week

Moroccan authorities said Sunday they recovered the body of one of two missing US soldiers who disappeared about eight days ago on the sidelines of the African Lion 2026 military exercises.

A military statement said search operations are continuing to locate the second missing American soldier.



According to the statement, members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and civil defense teams recovered the body following joint ground, naval and aerial search operations conducted by Moroccan and US forces.

The military identified the deceased soldier as Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.

The statement said the body was transported by helicopter to the morgue at Moulay Hassan Military Hospital in southern Morocco in accordance with established procedures pending repatriation to the United States.

The soldiers went missing in an accident unrelated to the military exercise, CBS News reported.

African Lion 2026, one of the largest military exercises held in Africa, ran from April 13 to May 8 under the joint leadership of the United States and Morocco.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul