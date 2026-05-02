Government says situation is in control as hundreds of fuel tankers have reached Bamako

Militants threaten blockade of Mali capital raising fuel supply fears Government says situation is in control as hundreds of fuel tankers have reached Bamako

Armed militants have threatened to impose a blockade on Mali’s capital Bamako, raising concerns over fuel supply disruptions.

However, authorities say hundreds of fuel tankers have reached the capital, and military operations are underway to secure key routes.

According to a source at the Directorate General of Commerce, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, more than 830 fuel tankers have been received to ensure a continuous fuel supply.

The blockade warning comes as insecurity continues to affect transport corridors.

More than 250 buses and private vehicles were reported stranded along major roads, which were temporarily blocked by armed groups.

Malian forces are conducting operations to reopen two key national highways.

The government had not yet issued a statement.

Large-scale attacks

The developments follow large-scale, coordinated attacks late last month that targeted multiple locations, including Bamako, Kati, Mopti, Gao and Kidal. Authorities described the assaults as “complex, coordinated and simultaneous.”

The attacks also resulted in the death of Defense Minister Gen. Sadio Camara, who was killed after a vehicle-borne explosive device targeted his residence.

President Gen. Assimi Goita said Tuesday that the situation is under control, with security operations ongoing.

However, the broader security situation remains volatile.

In the north, armed groups have seized key towns, including Kidal, marking a major setback after the army regained control in 2023.

Troops have since been repositioned to Anefis, according to military sources, amid reports of logistical challenges such as limited access to water and food.

Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up arrests. One suspect was arrested in Bougouni, a border town near Côte d’Ivoire, while attempting to flee. The military tribunal said several alleged accomplices have been detained.

The government has maintained heightened security measures in the capital, including a nighttime curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mali has faced persistent insecurity since 2012, with armed groups operating across large parts of the country. The situation has evolved amid political transitions since 2020 and shifting military alliances.











