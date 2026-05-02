Mali military probe links soldiers, political figures to April 25 attacks

The prosecutor of the republic at the Military Tribunal of Bamako announced on Friday the opening of an investigation into the April 25 terrorist attacks in Mali, stating that initial findings indicate the alleged involvement of certain active and former members of the armed forces, as well as political actors, in the planning and execution of the assaults.

According to an official statement, the attacks targeted several positions of the Malian Defense and Security Forces, including sites in Bamako and Kati, as well as the residence of the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Sadio Camara.

“The investigations carried out have, at this stage, established a body of solid evidence relating to the complicity of certain military personnel, dismissed soldiers, or those pending dismissal, notably their participation in the planning, coordination, and execution of the attacks,” the prosecutor said.

The statement further cited the “notable involvement of certain political figures, including Doctor Oumar Mariko.”

Authorities said the investigation confirmed the participation of Alassane Diallo, also known as Abedi, a dismissed soldier who was killed during fighting linked to the attack on Kati. Several individuals have been identified as suspected co-authors or accomplices, including in-service and retired soldiers.

The prosecutor noted that initial arrests have been carried out successfully, while other suspects are actively being sought.

Mali has faced persistent security challenges since 2012, marked by recurrent attacks targeting military and civilian sites.

The April 25 attacks, which struck multiple locations including the capital Bamako and the strategic town of Kati, represent a significant security incident due to their scope and the targeting of high-profile sites, including the residence of the defense minister.