Malawi president pardons 134 prisoners as nation marks 62nd independence anniversary with prayers, no celebrations President Peter Mutharika says nation’s next focus is economic recovery

Malawi’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika pardoned 134 convicted prisoners as the country marked 62 years of independence from British colonial rule on Monday.

In his message, Mutharika said that while the country was marking political freedom, its mission was not yet complete, with economic independence now the next frontier.

“I am confident that working together, we will achieve our dream of making Malawi an economically independent country, with equitably shared wealth. I call upon every Malawian to join hands in this effort,” Mutharika said.

He added that this year’s commemoration would be observed differently, with prayers only, directing that all resources budgeted for celebrations be redirected toward economically productive areas to reduce poverty.