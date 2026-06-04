Libyan protesters storm UN mission headquarters over reports of ‘migrant resettlement’ Protesters entered UN mission's headquarters in Janzour area of Tripoli

Libyan protesters on Thursday stormed a UN mission office west of the capital Tripoli over reports of migrant resettlement in the country.

Videos circulated by activists on social media showed protesters entering the UN mission's headquarters in the Janzour area of Tripoli.

Demonstrators also blocked access to the office of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in the Sarraj district by piling mounds of sand at its entrances, according to footage shared online.

In a statement, Al-Sarraj Social Council, a non-governmental organization, called for the UNHCR’s departure from the country and an end to what it described as its support for “irregular migrants.”

It also called for backing Libyan government efforts to deport "infiltrators” from Libya.

The protest broke out in the wake of media reports about plans by UN agencies to resettle undocumented migrants in Libya.

These reports have not yet been confirmed by any official Libyan or UN body.

On Monday, the Libyan Foreign Ministry of the Tripoli-based government reiterated its rejection of migrant resettlement in the country.

Head of Libya’s High Council of State Mohamed Takala, Presidency Council member Abdullah al-Lafi and head of the Administrative Control Authority Abdullah Qaderbouh also rejected the resettlement of irregular migrants in the country.

On Tuesday, the UN mission in Libya expressed its concern over what it called “the resurgence of misinformation, and inflammatory rhetoric” against migrants.

“Such narratives risk fueling tension, mistrust, discrimination, and violence, impacting the dignity, security, and daily lives of people across Libya,” it added.

On Tuesday, Saddam Haftar, the deputy commander of East Libya-based forces, ordered security agencies to end “the illegal presence” of irregular migrants on Libyan territory.

On Wednesday, local authorities in the western city of Zuwara announced a temporary night curfew on foreign residents “to enhance security and public safety.”

Irregular migration is active in northwestern Libya, along the Mediterranean coast, particularly in the cities of Qarabulli, Sabratha, and Zuwara, by groups exploiting the political division and security chaos in the country.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala and Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul.