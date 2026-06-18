Eastern forces say proposal focuses primarily on unifying executive authority as ‘starting point’ for comprehensive solution

Libya’s eastern forces say ready to engage in negotiations on ‘US initiative’ to resolve country’s crisis Eastern forces say proposal focuses primarily on unifying executive authority as ‘starting point’ for comprehensive solution

Libya's eastern-based forces signaled readiness on Thursday to engage in negotiations over a “US initiative” aimed at unifying the country’s executive authority, saying the proposal could provide a pathway toward a political settlement and an end to Libya’s long-running crisis.

The Financial Times reported Wednesday that US envoy Massad Boulos is seeking to mediate a power-sharing agreement between Libya’s rival administrations in the east and west.

“Our plan is to have a unified government and unify all institutions,” Boulos told the newspaper, while also calling on US oil companies to invest in Libya.

Washington has not issued any official statement about the reported initiative.

Boulos’ initiative “is based on realism and a clear understanding of the complex realities on the ground,” the command of the eastern Libyan forces said in a statement.

It added that discussions with US envoys had revealed “a significant degree of serious intent” to help resolve Libya’s political crisis.

According to the statement, the proposal focuses primarily on unifying the executive authority as “a starting point” for a comprehensive solution, while leaving detailed arrangements to negotiations and consultations.

The initiative “deserves an opportunity,” it said, describing the proposal as “a possible gateway to a peaceful resolution of the political crisis.”

The command said it is ready to engage directly in negotiations over the initiative to finalize its details and “reach a framework that serves Libya’s national interest and paves the way for elections as soon as possible.”

There was no immediate response from the Tripoli-based government on the reported US initiative.

Earlier, Mohammed Takala, head of the High Council of State, and Mohamed al-Menfi, chairman of the Presidential Council, had rejected the reported US initiative.

Early Thursday, heads of Libya’s three main political bodies agreed on a roadmap to hold simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections before February 2027 and establish a high-level committee to oversee the process.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Takala, Menfi and Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the House of Representatives, according to a joint statement.​​​​​​​

Libya has remained politically divided for years between rival administrations in the east and west, while repeated efforts to organize nationwide elections have stalled amid disputes over the constitutional basis and candidate eligibility criteria.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul