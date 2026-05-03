Kenya police confirm 18 deaths as heavy rains trigger landslides in multiple counties Authorities warn of rising disaster risks; rescue teams respond to mudslides and flooding

Kenya’s National Police Service on Sunday confirmed 18 deaths linked to landslides and flooding as heavy rains continued to pound several parts of the country, displacing families and damaging infrastructure.

The police said mudslides were reported in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Kiambu counties, where homes have been destroyed and households forced to flee following days of sustained rainfall.

In an update, authorities highlighted the growing danger posed by the weather conditions, saying the police confirmed the loss of 18 lives, while emergency teams continue to assess the situation.

Multi-agency response units have been deployed to affected areas to carry out search and rescue operations, evacuate residents from high-risk zones and distribute emergency relief supplies.



Officials said efforts are also underway to map vulnerable areas to prevent further casualties. The ongoing downpours are part of Kenya’s long rains season, which typically runs from March to May and is often associated with widespread flooding and landslides, particularly in highland and urban areas with poor drainage.

The police urged residents, particularly those living in landslide-prone and flood-affected regions, to remain alert and follow safety advisories.

The latest fatalities add to a series of deadly flood incidents recorded earlier this year, with authorities reporting on March 18 that at least 71 people had died nationwide, including 36 in Nairobi alone.