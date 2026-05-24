Operation launched to rescue abducted victims, track down attackers, say police

Gunmen kill three, kidnap 15 Christian worshippers in Nigeria Operation launched to rescue abducted victims, track down attackers, say police

Gunmen attacked a Christian prayer ground in Nigeria’s north-central Kwara State on Saturday, killing three worshippers and abducting at least 15 others, police said on Sunday.

The assailants reportedly stormed the Ori-Oke Ajaiye prayer ground in the Ikiran community of the Ekiti local government area during a religious gathering, opening fire on worshippers before taking several people into the surrounding bush.

In a statement, police authorities said security operatives had been deployed to the area, while tactical and intelligence teams had launched operations to rescue the abducted victims and track down the attackers.

The attack comes amid rising insecurity in parts of Kwara State, where kidnappings and armed attacks have become increasingly frequent in recent months.

Kwara, traditionally considered one of Nigeria’s more peaceful states, has witnessed a surge in armed violence, including attacks on religious communities and rural settlements.

In November last year, gunmen attacked a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, also in Ekiti, killing worshippers and abducting dozens during a church service.