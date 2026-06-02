Ghana’s Foreign Ministry cites rising xenophobic violence targeting African migrants in South Africa, says it is engaging authorities and monitoring safety of its nationals amid growing security concerns

Ghana warns citizens against non-essential travel to South Africa over anti-immigrant attacks Ghana’s Foreign Ministry cites rising xenophobic violence targeting African migrants in South Africa, says it is engaging authorities and monitoring safety of its nationals amid growing security concerns

Ghana has advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice due to a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants.

In a statement, Ghana's Foreign Ministry said Monday that groups identifying themselves as anti-immigrant movements in South Africa have been carrying out attacks against African foreign nationals, resulting in injuries, looting, business closures and property losses.

The ministry urged Ghanaian citizens to exercise extreme caution in their travel plans and refrain from non-essential visits to South Africa until the security situation improves.

Ghanaians residing in South Africa were advised to remain in regular contact with Ghana's High Commission for security updates and consular assistance.

The ministry said the Ghanaian government has launched diplomatic initiatives with South African authorities over the incidents. It added that South Africa's chargé d'affaires in Accra had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry, the issue had been raised with the African Union, and efforts were underway to assist affected Ghanaian nationals and prepare possible evacuations if necessary.

Ghana also called on the South African government to ensure the safety of African communities living in the country and restore public order.

Anti-immigrant violence has been reported in several parts of South Africa since April, with migrant-owned businesses targeted in attacks that have left multiple people injured and prompted the evacuation of some foreign nationals from affected areas.

Last month, Ghana formally requested that the issue be discussed during the African Union's 8th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting scheduled to take place in Egypt's El-Alamein from June 24-27.