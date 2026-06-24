As fighting persists, Sudan’s globally important gum arabic industry faces mounting risks from insecurity and illicit trade

EXPLAINER — Sudan war disrupts supplies of gum arabic, a hidden ingredient in everyday products As fighting persists, Sudan’s globally important gum arabic industry faces mounting risks from insecurity and illicit trade

As fighting persists, Sudan’s globally important gum arabic industry faces mounting risks from insecurity and illicit trade

Many of Sudan’s gum arabic production areas lie in Darfur and Kordofan, regions heavily affected by fighting

Around one million Sudanese households rely on the commodity directly or indirectly as an additional source of income, says researcher

Sudan’s civil war is disrupting global supplies of gum arabic, a hidden ingredient in many products found in kitchens, pharmacies and supermarkets.

One of Sudan’s most important exports, the edible resin is facing growing supply disruptions as insecurity, smuggling and damaged trade routes hamper production and shipments from key growing regions.

Harvested from acacia trees, gum arabic is widely used as a stabilizer, thickener and binding agent in products ranging from soft drinks and candies to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, dairy products and paints.

Before the war broke out in 2023, Sudan supplied an estimated 70% to 80% of the world’s gum arabic.

Now, as fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues, researchers warn that the trade has become increasingly intertwined with smuggling networks and wartime financing.

Why it matters

According to Esther Bijl, a researcher on natural resources and conflicts for the Dutch peacebuilding organization PAX, gum arabic’s importance stems from both its versatility and the lack of a viable substitute.

“Gum arabic is incredibly versatile, which makes it an attractive ingredient for many industries,” Bijl told Anadolu.

Its strategic importance, she added, lies in the fact that “many large multinational companies depend on it for the production of their consumer goods.”

“As there is no natural or synthetic substitute for the resin, the demand for Sudanese gum arabic has remained high despite the outbreak of war,” she said.

Sudan’s dominance in the sector is closely linked to geography and history.

The acacia belt stretches across parts of sub-Saharan Africa from Somalia to Senegal, but experts say Sudan’s climate and long-established harvesting expertise have historically produced some of the highest-quality gum arabic in global markets.

Bijl noted that production is deeply embedded in Sudan’s local economy and culture, especially in western and central regions such as Darfur and Kordofan.

Lifeline for rural Sudan

Beyond its international commercial value, experts say gum arabic is also critical for Sudan’s rural communities.

Bijl estimated that around one million Sudanese households rely on the commodity directly or indirectly as an additional source of income, particularly alongside farming activities.

The commodity’s significance for Sudan became more visible during the sanctions era.

When the US imposed sanctions on Sudan in the late 1990s, gum arabic was exempted because of its importance to global food and beverage industries.

Experts say this exemption helped Sudan preserve and further develop the sector, strengthening its long-term position in international markets.

War transforms trade routes

Many of Sudan’s gum arabic production areas lie in Darfur and Kordofan, regions heavily affected by fighting.

Bijl said local sources described growing insecurity around harvesting operations during the traditional “tug” season, when gum arabic resin is collected from acacia trees.

“Before the war, it was safe for people to go out and harvest gum arabic, but several sources told us that this is no longer the case,” she said.

She also pointed to reports of gum arabic being looted from warehouses and storage facilities, depriving local families of much-needed income.

Cross-border smuggling

The conflict has simultaneously accelerated cross-border smuggling networks.

Although informal trade existed before the war, Bijl said estimates suggest that nearly half of Sudan’s harvested gum arabic is now smuggled into neighboring countries.

“One of the reasons for this is that the trade has become so dangerous in Sudan that the gum arabic markets have disappeared,” she said.

She added that traders also seek to avoid illicit tariffs and insecurity along transportation routes inside Sudan.

According to trade data, European imports directly from Sudan have declined while imports from neighboring countries such as Egypt, Eritrea and South Sudan have increased despite their limited historical role in gum arabic production.

Experts say Sudanese gum is frequently mixed with supplies from neighboring regions after crossing borders, making traceability increasingly difficult.

Wartime economy, armed groups

Sudanese political analyst Alrasheed M. Abrahim told Anadolu that gum arabic has increasingly become part of Sudan’s broader wartime economy.

He said that fighting in Darfur and Kordofan, combined with illegal logging of acacia trees and disruptions to forestry activities, has reduced export capacity and fueled smuggling operations.

Abrahim also accused networks linked to the RSF of benefiting financially from illicit trade routes extending through neighboring countries including Chad, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

“Militias rely on gum arabic smuggling to finance their war,” he said.

Bijl similarly said armed groups appear to benefit from the trade through extortion, looting and imposing tariffs on transport routes.

“Since the war, armed militias have taken control of the transportation routes, and impose illicit tariffs on trucks,” she said.

The growing role of informal networks has complicated efforts by international companies to verify whether gum arabic imports are conflict-free.

What comes next?

Industry groups have repeatedly attempted to reassure international buyers that supply chains remain stable, while European trade data suggests import volumes have largely continued.

At the same time, prices have risen sharply in recent years.

Experts warn, however, that the long-term sustainability of the trade may be at risk if insecurity persists.

“When the producers of gum arabic are no longer profiting from the trade, there is no longer an incentive for them to harvest the resin,” Bijl said.