Confirmed cases have reached over 1,700 amid continued community transmission, according to health authorities

Ebola death toll hits 600 in DR Congo as virus reported in new province Confirmed cases have reached over 1,700 amid continued community transmission, according to health authorities

The death toll from the current Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reached 600, according to data released late Wednesday by the country's health authorities.

Health Ministry data showed that the number of confirmed cases has reached 1,759 as community transmission continued.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus strain has been concentrated in 37 health zones in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

However, the latest update showed that two cases were detected in Kisangani, in Tshopo province, and were linked to the Nia-Nia health zone in Ituri.

Some 750 people have recovered, while 285 patients remain under care.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said Tuesday that the outbreak is marked by growing number of community deaths and the continued spread of infections into previously unaffected health zones in Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

Ituri continues to bear the overwhelming burden of the outbreak, accounting for more than 90% cases and more than 84% deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

WHO warned that the high number of reported deaths before patients reached treatment centers showed that surveillance and referral systems continue to lag behind transmission.

Among the 430 confirmed deaths investigated as of July 5, WHO said about 400 occurred before patients were admitted to a treatment facility, highlighting persistent delays in case detection, referral, isolation, and access to clinical care.