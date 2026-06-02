Deaths from the virus rose to 48, according to Health Ministry

Ebola cases surpass 300 in Congo as more health zones affected Deaths from the virus rose to 48, according to Health Ministry

Confirmed cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo surpassed 300 on Monday, according to the latest figures issued by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, deaths from the virus rose to 48.

The epidemic continues to spread, now affecting 23 health zones in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu, the ministry said.

Ituri, a region hit by years of insecurity, has seen confirmed cases exceed 260.

Health authorities said community resistance in the provincial capital Bunia and the northeastern town of Nizi, as well as rumors and disinformation are complicating response efforts.

Authorities said Monday that four patients had recovered and were discharged from the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus concluded his visit to Congo on Monday after meeting President Felix Tshisekedi to discuss the response to the Bundibugyo-strain Ebola outbreak. Authorities and partners have opened a new 60-bed treatment center in Bunia and are conducting vaccine trials.

Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said that following the installation of monitoring devices at both departure and arrival, Bunia Airport, which had been closed except for humanitarian flights, reopened Monday to ease the delivery of response support.

The latest outbreak was declared on May 15.