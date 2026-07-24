Inquiry over 2020 Farmgate cash theft is suspended while Ramaphosa seeks to overturn an independent panel's report

Court halts South African president's impeachment inquiry over 'Farmgate' scandal Inquiry over 2020 Farmgate cash theft is suspended while Ramaphosa seeks to overturn an independent panel's report

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has secured a temporary court order suspending a parliamentary impeachment inquiry linked to the "Farmgate" scandal.

The Western Cape High Court on Friday granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict preventing Parliament's Section 89 committee from proceeding with its inquiry while he challenges the findings of an independent panel that said he may have violated the constitution, public broadcaster SABC reported.

The parliamentary inquiry stems from the so-called Farmgate, or Phala Phala, scandal involving the 2020 theft of about $580,000 in cash hidden inside a sofa at Ramaphosa's private game farm.

In 2022, an independent panel appointed by the National Assembly found that Ramaphosa, who did not report the theft to the police, may be guilty of serious misconduct. Critics accused Ramaphosa of money laundering and demanded to know the source of the funds.

Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the stolen money came from "proceeds from the sale of game."

Friday's court order effectively pauses the impeachment process until early September, when Ramaphosa is due to ask the court to overturn the Section 89 panel’s report that found there was prima facie evidence he may have breached the constitution.

Ramaphosa’s office said the president noted the ruling and remained committed to cooperating with accountability processes.

The Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress' main coalition partner, called for the legal review to be resolved quickly, saying South Africans deserved clarity and accountability.