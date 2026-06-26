Ouagadougou says decision follows review of bilateral relations, citing alleged interference and a shift toward more independent foreign policy

Burkina Faso cuts diplomatic ties with France over sovereignty concerns Ouagadougou says decision follows review of bilateral relations, citing alleged interference and a shift toward more independent foreign policy

The government of Burkina Faso announced on Friday that it had decided to break diplomatic relations with France, effective immediately.



The decision follows a “thorough assessment” of the state of bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a government statement.

In its statement, the Burkinabe government said that the conditions required for relations based on “mutual respect, reciprocal trust, respect for the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and national sovereignty” were no longer present.

The government accused France of “persistent activism” against Burkina Faso’s interests, as well as alleged support for networks it described as subversive and for terrorist groups that, according to the statement, are responsible for violence affecting the country and the Sahel region.

“Faced with these imperialist ambitions aimed at dominating our country and subjugating our people, we have chosen responsibility and sovereignty,” the statement said.

The Burkinabe authorities stressed, however, that the decision concerns only the institutional framework of diplomatic relations between the two states and does not affect the historical, human, cultural and social ties between the Burkinabe and French peoples.

The government also said it would ensure the protection of French nationals living in Burkina Faso and safeguard their interests. It called on citizens to show “responsibility, restraint and civic-mindedness” toward them and all expatriates living in the country, in strict compliance with national laws.

The decision comes as Burkina Faso seeks to reshape its foreign policy, with the government saying it wants to diversify its partnerships, strengthen South-South cooperation and build more balanced relations with other states.

The Burkinabe government said it remains open to dialogue with the international community based on mutual respect, reciprocity and the sovereign equality of states.

