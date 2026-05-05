5 killed in drone strike on fuel stations in southern Sudan, doctors group says Civilian casualties reported in Kosti city as drone attacks escalate amid ongoing conflict

Five people were killed, and nine others wounded in a drone strike targeting two fuel stations in the southern Sudanese city of Kosti, a local medical network said Tuesday, accusing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out the attack.

The strike hit fuel facilities in White Nile State, the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement, describing the incident as part of repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The group said the attack “reflects a blatant disregard for civilian lives” and warned that continued strikes are worsening already severe humanitarian and health conditions.

There has been no immediate comment from the RSF or Sudanese authorities.

The development comes after the government announced on Monday that a site at Khartoum International Airport had been targeted by a drone with no casualties, before authorities later said air traffic had resumed.

Also on Tuesday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said it had recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations, accusing Addis Ababa of involvement in the drone attack on the airport—a claim Ethiopia has denied.

Drone strikes have intensified in recent days across Khartoum and Al Jazira states, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

On Saturday, the Emergency Lawyers group reported five civilians killed in a drone strike on a civilian vehicle west of the capital, while local media said Monday that several members of a family were killed in another drone attack in Al Jazira State.

Sudanese authorities and rights groups have repeatedly accused the RSF of targeting civilian facilities, while the paramilitary force has generally denied such accusations, saying “it seeks to protect civilians.”

Fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese army has continued since April 2023 over a dispute about integrating the paramilitary group into the army, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with tens of thousands killed and around 13 million displaced.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul