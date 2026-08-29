RSF carried out ‘serious crimes and violations’ against unarmed civilians in Al-Qaa area, west of Bara, Dar Hamar Emergency Room says

4 civilians killed in RSF attacks in Sudan’s North Kordofan: Emergency Room RSF carried out ‘serious crimes and violations’ against unarmed civilians in Al-Qaa area, west of Bara, Dar Hamar Emergency Room says

At least four civilians were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, a local emergency group said on Saturday.

The Dar Hamar Emergency Room said in a statement that the RSF carried out “serious crimes and violations” against unarmed civilians in the Al-Qaa area, west of Bara, and surrounding villages.

The group accused RSF fighters of killing four civilians, looting property and terrorizing residents.

It also reported injuries and missing people but did not provide figures.

The group appealed to humanitarian organizations and the Sudanese Red Crescent to intervene urgently, assist those affected and provide medical care to the wounded.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a war between the army and the RSF that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million.