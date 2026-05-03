2,600 more civilians displaced by worsening insecurity in Sudan’s North Kordofan: UN migration agency IOM says new wave of displacement reported on April 29-30

Worsening insecurity has forced around 2,600 more civilians to flee the towns of Abu Haraz and Kazgil in Sudan’s North Kordofan state in two days, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Sunday.

In a statement, the UN agency said the new wave of displacement was reported in the two areas on April 29-30 as a result of the deteriorating security conditions.

It said the displaced civilians have taken shelter in the Sheikan district in North Kordofan.

“The situation remains highly tense and volatile,” the IOM warned.

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements over integration into the military, a war that has killed tens of thousands, displaced around 13 million people, and pushed parts of the country toward famine, in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul