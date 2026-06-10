Over 10 armed suspects allegedly opened fire at multiple locations in Cleveland's Jumpers Informal Settlement before fleeing, police say

12 killed, 9 wounded in mass shooting in Johannesburg settlement: Report Over 10 armed suspects allegedly opened fire at multiple locations in Cleveland's Jumpers Informal Settlement before fleeing, police say

Twelve people were killed and nine others wounded in a mass shooting at the Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, late Tuesday, according to police, cited by eNCA on Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at around 11.10 pm (2110GMT) and found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Eight men and three women were pronounced dead at the scene, while another man later died in hospital, eNews Channel Africa reported.

Authorities said more than 10 heavily armed suspects, allegedly transported in a white Toyota Quantum, opened fire at several locations within the settlement before fleeing.

No arrests have been made, while an investigation is underway.